'He is Fit': Suresh Raina Bizarrely Defends CSK Captain MS Dhoni Not Retiring After IPL 2025 | WATCH

GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Another IPL season is gone for the Chennai Super Kings and it has been a forgetful one. In 14 games, all they managed to win was four games. The yellow brigade finished last in the points table, and after the game against Gujarat Titans was over in Ahmedabad, Dhoni was asked a question about his future at the IPL. Dhoni said that it depends on how his body is after 4-5 months.

This means Dhoni has not called it a day from the IPL and has kept the door open for the next season as well. While this has puzzled most experts, former India cricketer and a dear friend of Dhoni, Suresh Raina was seen defending the CSK captain. During a chat show on Star Sports, Raina and ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra nearly got into a heated argument. Chopra asked would Dhoni have made it to the CSK squad had he not been an uncapped Indian player. To this, Raina defended Dhoni by stating that the CSK captain has hit the most number of sixes in the season and is fit.

Is Dhoni Fit?

"He has been with the team for 18 years. Even now, he hits the most sixes. He feels he is more comfortable in the final four overs. He is fit, keeping wickets at the age of 44. He did an interview in the middle, saying a team for the World Cup (T20) is being made, hence he wants to give others like Shivam Dube more chances," Raina said while responding to Chopra on Star Sports.

Dhoni Retirement