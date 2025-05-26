'Kispe Gaya Hai?' Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction on Seeing Zaheer Khan's Son's Pictures on His Phone Ahead of LSG-RCB IPL 2025 Game | WATCH

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: In a little over 24 hours from now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL game at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow. It is an important game for RCB as a win would ensure they finish in the top two. They will get two chances at making the final in case they finish in the top two.

Ahead of the game, there was a lot of bonhomie that was seen among players. For example, Lucknow mentor Zaheer Khan showing his newborn son Fatehsinh's pictures to Virat Kohli on his phone. The LSG official social media handle shared the clip and captioned it as “Simply aww”. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, it is what Kohli said after looking at the new-born is what is stealing the show.

Zaheer-Kohli Exchange Over Picture

"Yeh dekh. (See this). Mr Fatehsinh," said Zaheer Khan.

To this, Kohli replied, "How's it going? Kispe gaya hai? (Who does he resemble?")

“His eyes are just like you,” said Virat Kohli.

In this IPL, Kohli has been in scintillating touch. He has been the biggest reason why RCB have done well this season thus far. Kohli has amassed 548 runs in 13 games this season at an average of 60.89 and a strike rate of 145.35. He has also hit seven fifties. For the unversed, Kohli recently retired from Test cricket at the age of 36. In the longest format, Kohli played 123 Tests and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

With eight wins from 13 games, RCB are at the third position in the points table.