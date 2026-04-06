'He Is The Biggest Problem': Amid IPL 2026 Crisis, CSK Receive Huge Warning Over Weak Link After RCB Thrashing

IPL 2026: IPL 2026 hasn't panned out the way CSK would have hoped. Three losses in three matches have sent them back to the brink, and pressure is mounting on the five-time IPL champions. CSK finished at the bottom of the table last year and this year too, they are embedded deep in the table.

Irfan Pathan Points Out CSK's Weak Link

The likes of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad haven't been consistent, while in bowling, the likes of Matt Henry have failed to justify their selection so far. Driven by a Tim David onslaught, RCB put up a massive 250 on the board against CSK. In reply, CSK couldn't get it going, but Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Veer showed a glimmer of hope with their fearless batting.

Irfan Pathan believes Nor Ahmad is the weak link in the CSK side. Noor was one of CSK's star performers in what otherwise was a disappointing season.

On his YouTube channel, Pathan said, “He (Noor) is CSK's biggest problem right now. He has bowled around 10 overs this season and conceded over 100 runs. He does not have a single wicket. I believe that if he corrects the angle of his run-up, the alignment will improve, and his hand, which has been falling on one side, will become straighter as well.

Advertisement

“I am very disappointed with his bowling because he brings in a lot of experience. He has had strong performances and a good economy, but hasn't been able to perform like that in this league. An experienced bowler does not bowl a half-volley. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Virat Kohli with a bouncer after seeing him step out. Matt Henry bowled a full delivery even after seeing Virat step out.”

MS Dhoni's Injury Timeline Revealed

Now, as per the Indian Express. Dhoni's return to IPL 2026 has been accelerated, and he will have a fitness test in a couple of days. Despite getting ruled out, Dhoni has been involved in extensive batting sessions at the nets and even on the eve of the Punjab Kings clash, the 44-year-old was seen hitting the balls on the practice pitches. As per the report, CSK management doesn't want to rush things and will give him the time to recover fully before hitting the ground.