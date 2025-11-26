'He Will Have A Look At His Comments:' South African Coach Under Fire Despite Their Historic Win Against India In Ind vs SA Test Series

South African coach Shukri Conrad came under fire after he made controversial comments about the Indian Team prior to their Guwahati victory on Day five. The coach had commented that the visitors wanted to make the hosts 'grovel,' after his side dominated India on Day four of the Tests in Guwahati.

The word 'grovel,' while not inherently racist in the cricket world, carries a heavy baggage due to racial differences; thus, the coach's choice of words had left the reporters quite stunned.

While reflecting on the comments, South African team captain Temba Bavuma shared that the coach would have a look at his comments and reflect on them. He shared, "Comments made by coach came to me this morning. I was focused on game and didn't have a chance to speak to him. Shukri is close to 60 years old, and he will have a look at his comments."

Temba Bhavuma Brings Up Comments Made Against Him

The South African skipper also brought up the comments made against him by Bumrah in their 1st Test. The captain added, "But in this series, certain guys have also crossed the line. Not saying coach crossed the line, but he will surely think about it."

For the unversed, Bavuma was referring to the 'bauna' comment made towards him by Indian player Jasprit Bumrah to describe the former's height.

What Did The South African Coach Say?

During a post-match conference on Tuesday, Shukri Conrad did not hold back his words and shared that his side wanted the Indian team to be on their feet as much as possible during the game.

He said, "We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them, well, come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening."