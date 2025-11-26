World Test Champions South Africa Stun India In Guwahati To Better Their Position In The Latest ICC Test Rankings

The Indian Men's Team is currently maintaining their 4th spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings following their 0-2 whitewash loss to South Africa on November 26. The team currently has 4064 points in 39 matches with a rating of 104, which was updated by ICC following their loss.

The Proteas, on the other hand, rose to 2nd spot, replacing England, with 116 ratings to their name in 31 games, while the English side currently has a rating of 112.

WTC defending champions Australia continue to hold the top spot with 124 ratings to their name in 30 matches.

While India dropped ratings in the Men's Test rankings, the team remains at the top for both T20 and ODI formats with ratings of 122 and 272, respectively.

South Africa Beats India By 408 Runs To Seal The Clean Sweep

South African player Simon Harmer took six wickets as SA romped to their first Test series victory on Indian home soil in 25 years. The World Test Champions bowled out team India at 140 runs during their mammoth chase of 549 on Guwahati Day 5 to secure their 0-2 win.

All-rounder Ravendra Jadeja scored 54 runs before Keshav Maharaja stumped him. Notably, the spinner got his final wicket of Mohammed Siraj after a stunning catch from South African star Marco Jansen.

The host team had previously lost the 1st Test in Eden Gardens within three days and were defeated by the visitors in the 2nd Test within five days.

India's Worst Loss In Test History

The Proteas' victory marked another milestone for the visitors as they became the first team to beat India by over 400 runs in a Test. The host side faced the worst defeat in the history of Test cricket. Before Guwahati, the worst loss was recorded in 2004 when Australia defeated the hosts by 342 runs in Nagpur.

Team Blue's biggest losses by run margin in Test cricket

408 runs vs South Africa in 2025

342 runs vs Australia in 2004

341 runs vs Pakistan in 2006

337 runs vs Australia in 2007

333 runs vs Australia in 2017