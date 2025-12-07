Smriti Mandhana Responds To Speculation Over Wedding With Palash Muchhal; Announces Wedding Is Called Off: 'Time To Move Forward'

India Women's World Cup-winning vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has announced that her wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off. In a statement shared on social media, Mandhana has cleared the air over all the speculation and confirmed that the wedding is indeed called off.

Smriti Mandhana was on top of the world following India's historic Women's World Cup Win at home. Right after the Women in Blue became the Undisputed Champions, Mandhana was supposed to tie the knot with her beau, Indian musical composer Palash Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence, Confirms Wedding Is Called Off

Videos and pictures of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding festivities in Sangli spread on social media like wildfire. But on the wedding day, the wedding was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father's health deteriorated.

Rumours and speculations over Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were rampant, with several claims being made over time. Amid the fiasco, the Indian women's cricketer has shared a statement and declared that the wedding has been officially called off.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Smriti Mandhana shared on Instagram Stories.

Smriti Mandhana emphasised her desire to keep her personal life private and expressed gratitude to everyone, stating that it is time to move forward.

“Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward,” the India Women's vice-captain added.

Palash Muchhal Also Shares A Statement

Following Smriti Mandhana's statement on Instagram, music composer Palash Muchhal also came up with a statement of his own. Palash has confirmed that he is stepping back from the relationship and is now moving on in life.

Notably, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's statements have been vastly different, as their choice of words and the tone of their sentences were vastly different.

Image: Screengrab | Instagram/@palash_muchhal