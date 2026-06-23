High Profile IPL Deal Sees Rishabh Pant Traded To Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav Joins Lucknow Super Giants

In one of the most high-profile IPL trades, Rishabh Pant has made a sensational return to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav will be seen featuring for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. Pant has taken a massive cut after being acquired by LSG for INR 27 crore, while Kuldeep's salary will remain the same, INR 13.5 crore.

Pant captained LSG for two seasons and failed to guide the IPL side to the playoffs. He emerged as the most expensive Indian player but has failed to justify his price tag so far. An official statement from the IPL confirmed the DC-LSG trade deal.

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