Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Emotional; Wears India Jersey Ahead of Likely Debut vs Ireland | WATCH

India vs Ireland: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was visibly overwhelmed on receiving the national jersey ahead of his likely debut against Ireland. The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared a clip where one can see how Sooryavanshi would look in the India jersey. Sooryavanshi was finding it difficult to express his feelings as he was high-on-emotion. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

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“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled. The biggest step towards that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. I felt like a dream. The moment I saw that T-Shirt, I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen. And when it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That was exactly how I felt,” he said.

Sooryavanshi is part of the T20I side and will in all probability make his debut at 15. If he debuts, he would become the youngest Indian to do so. He shot to limelight for his aggressive style of batting. For the unversed, he had a dream IPL 2026 where he emerged as the highest run-getter. With 776 runs, he became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, finishing ahead of veterans Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

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There is no doubt that the spotlight would be on him and it would also be interesting to see if he can live up to the expectations.

The opening game against Ireland will take place on June 26 at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The second encounter will take place at the same venue on June 28. Both matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.