'His Opinion Doesn't Matter At All': Kevin Pietersen Fumes At Alastair Cook, Defends Jacob Bethell's Role At RCB

Kevin Pietersen has lashed out at Alastair Cook for advicing RCB all-rounder Jacob Bethell to leave IPL and return to Country cricket. Bethell hasn't featured for RCB in IPL 2026 having been retained for this campaign. The English all-rounder arrived at the tournament on the back of a brilliant T20 World Cup 2026.

Alastair Cook Advises Jacob Bethell To Leave IPL

Bethell had a brilliant T20 World Cup campaign scoring a half-century against Nepal and a brilliant century in a losing cause against India. RCB haven't tweaked much with their foreigner quota and Bethell has yet to feature this campaign. T Former England captain Cook suggested Bethell should come back to England and play County Cricket. On Stick to Cricket podcast, "He's not doing anything. Ideally he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England.”

Kevin Pietersen's Advise For RCB Star

Pietersen slammed Cook and advised Bethell not to leave IPL. He posted on X, "Alastair Cook has absolutely NO IDEA what it's like to be in the IPL. What it's like to always be around the best players in the world.

"So his opinion on Jacob Bethell doesn't matter at all. Stay in India, Jacob. I know, even though you're not playing, you're learning and will be a way better player."

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Bethell furthermore proved his credentials by hitting a century in the last Ashes test. Pietersen was one of RCB's marquee players and was bought for a whopping $1.55 million in 2009. But Cook has never featured in the IPL and was only involved in 4 T20I matches for England.

RCB have maintained their steady rise in IPL and have lost only two games so far. The defending champions have lost only two matches and are currently 3rd in the IPL table.