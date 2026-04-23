Mitchell Starc Cleared For IPL 2026 Participation, Delhi Capitals Speedster Likely To Make Return Against RR
Mitchell Starc has been cleared to take part in the remaining matches of the IPL 2026. Starc is likely to make his return against the Rajasthan Royals.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Star Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has been cleared to take part in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals (DC).
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Mitchell Starc Cleared For IPL 2026
Starc is expected to play his maiden match for the Delhi-based franchise this season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1.
According to a report by Cricket.com.au, “Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi’s May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals.”
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The 36-year-old had been sidelined after sustaining elbow and shoulder injuries during the five-match Test series against England. He featured in only five games for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League before being ruled out.
If Starc returns against the Royals on May 1, he is expected to play six league matches in IPL 2026, along with playoff games, should DC qualify for the knockout stage.
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Across his IPL career, Starc has played 52 matches and 49 innings, claiming 65 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61 and a bowling average of 23.12. In IPL 2025, he played 11 matches, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.16.
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Delhi Capitals Aim To Make Comeback In IPL 2026
Currently, Delhi Capitals sit fifth on the IPL 2026 standings with six points and a net run rate of -0.130. The franchise has won three and lost three of its six matches so far.
DC began the season strongly with consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they stumbled with back-to-back defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their fifth game, DC secured a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 18, but in their most recent fixture, Axar Patel’s side suffered a 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).