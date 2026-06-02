HISTORIC: Afghanistan to Host India in T20Is Before Asian Games

Afghanistan vs India: In a historic move, the Afghanistan cricket team is set to host India in a T20I series just ahead of the Asian Games. As per a report on TOI, the series would be hosted by Afghanistan in Delhi. While an official announcement is awaited, the series is expected to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with September 13, 16 and 19 being discussed as tentative match dates. The arrangement is understood to have moved forward after the Afghanistan Cricket Board approached the BCCI for a return tour.

‘Understanding has been reached between BCCI and ACB’

“BCCI and ACB share a good relationship. BCCI has been helping other boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play a series there to boost the finances of those board. An understanding has been reached between BCCI and ACB in this regard. An official announcement will be made after a few modalities are completed,” said the BCCI source to TOI.

The source added: “The BCCI mediated an understanding between ACB, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for availability to be the home base for Afghanistan for the series. The DDCA is also scheduling its Delhi Premier League T20 accordingly.”

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It should be noted that Afghanistan have previously used venues in India and the UAE as home grounds because of the security and logistical challenges of hosting international cricket.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will play India in a one-off Test and then three ODIs in a few days time. The Test match against Afghanistan will start on June 6 and would be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium or New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium is a cricket stadium in New Chandigarh.