Impact Player Rule to be Scrapped in IPL 2027? BCCI Officials Reportedly Set to Meet Franchise Owners Soon

IPL 2027: The Impact Player Rule has grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons and now there is going to discussions on whether to continue with it or scrap it from the upcoming season. It is now understood that most franchises do not prefer the Impact Player rule and hence the Board of Control of Cricket in India has reportedly called for a meeting with the franchise owners to discuss this. The franchise owners are strictly against it because they believe it is making the game imbalanced.

Impact of Impact Player Rule?

There is little to no doubt that the Impact Player has pumped up scores. This move is bound to bring back the importance of all-rounders and tactical captaincy. It is unfortunate that the rule which was brought to make the tournament more interesting, has removed the true essence of the league. One believes if the Impact Player Rule is scrapped, the tactics would be back in the game. A few days back, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also admitted that the rule should be scrapped.

"I feel there are a few things which, on a personal note that I can say, I think the impact player needs to go away," Tendulkar said, speaking at the ESPNcricinfo awards.

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He added: "I feel when in a T20 format you just have to play 20 overs, and then you are adding one more batter to that line-up. Where bowlers are already being challenged, I find that imbalance."

The rule was incorporated in the cash-rich league back in 2023. The rule allows teams to swap one player out of their XIs and bring in another player from a list of five decided before the toss.

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