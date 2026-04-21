'Hopefully He Can Join Me': Novak Djokovic's Virat Kohli Confession Sparks Major Buzz

Virat Kohli has been the flagbearer of Indian cricket. When it comes to global fandom, Kohli's massive reach to the supporters across the world is second to none. He has shared stages with the likes of stalwarts David Beckham and Harry Kane, while several other sporting icons have revealed their admiration for the IPL star.

Novak Djokovic Reveals Virat Kohli Wish

Novak Djokovic needs no introduction. At a time when the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been ruling the tennis circuit, Djokovic has managed to stay relevant, defying the odds. The 24-time Grand Slam winner recently opened up about his relationship with Virat. During the Laureus World Sports Awards, he revealed he started following cricket because of Virat Kohli.

He told Times Now, “Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He's actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn't followed it before, but through him, I started following it more. We keep in touch, and hopefully, when I come, I don't want to say if, but when I come to India, hopefully he can join me. We could do a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive, good vibes while celebrating sport.”

A 25th Grand Slam Awaits Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has had his fitness concerns and recently withdrew from the Madrid Open. The 38-year-old fell short of his 25 GS wins after he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a tightly contested Australian Open final. He last competed in the Indian Wells and also kept himself out of the Miami Open due to a left shoulder injury.

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With the prestigious Wimbledon looming on the horizon, no one can write Djokovic off, as the Serbian tennis star possesses immaculate physicality to challenge his archrivals.