Suryakumar Yadav Sets Sights On Olympic Glory Following Team India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy after India won the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Dreamers do not stop at any cost, and T20 World Cup title-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav is already aiming for the next big prizes for the Indian national cricket team in the T20 International format.

Team India rewrote history and broke the Ahmedabad curse after defeating New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue healed the scars of 2023 with a dominant 96-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that was believed to be cursed after the 2024 ODI World Cup final.

Suryakumar Yadav Now Eyes Olympic Gold

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his thoughts on the entire journey, saying that they did not have the perfect start, but it was special what the team collectively achieved in the summit clash.

SKY added that the Indian T20I team's next goal is to win the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the T20 World Cup in that year.

"Obviously, it has been a wonderful journey in the last month, though it didn't start the way we wanted it to start, but then it's part of the sport, throughout the journey till today.

"It has been very special and collectively as a team what we've achieved, I think it's right in front of you, so very happy with that and as you rightly said, definitely the next goal is the Olympics, and also the T20 World Cup that year. Don't forget," Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match press conference.

The upcoming Olympic Games will be hosted in Los Angeles around August 2028. Australia and New Zealand will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the same year.

History Was Defeated And Then Made In Ahmedabad After India Won T20 WC Crown

It was a historic night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team delivered all-out dominance against the New Zealand Blackcaps. In the presence of former World Cup winners for India, Suryakumar Yadav added a new feather by becoming an ICC title-winning skipper for the Men in Blue.