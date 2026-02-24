'They've Looked Slightly Tentative': How Abhishek Sharma Has Altered India's Plans In T20 World Cup 2026

India's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal hopes met with a huge dent following their crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in the first Super 8 match at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men In Blue will have their fate in their own hands and will have to win their remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies at any cost.

India's Abhishek Sharma Dilemma Pointed Out

The defending champions have looked vulnerable, and their batting has been under the scanner. Abhishek Sharma's underwhelming form has been a major concern as the Indian opener has yet to cross the 20-run mark in any of the T20 World Cup matches. He managed to end his prolonged drought against South Africa, but his stay at the crease was short-lived after he was dismissed for just 15 runs.

Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron believes Abhishek Sharma's inability to provide a good start has forced India to alter their plans.

While speaking on JioHotstar, he said, “India shouldn’t be looking at other teams to do them any favours. This was their first World Cup defeat in a long time and such setbacks can happen. But from hereon, it has to be a ‘go hard or go home’ approach. Before the World Cup, India had changed their style of play, but in this tournament, they’ve looked slightly tentative, not by choice, but largely because they’ve been losing their main batter in the first over in almost every game. If Abhishek Sharma comes good at the top, it will make life significantly easier for the middle order.”

How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal?

India's semifinal qualification scenario is pretty simple: win the next two games and secure a semifinal berth, provided South Africa win their remaining two games. India can still go through with two more wins, but need to ensure one team fails to win all three matches. In this scenario, the winner of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies need to lose to South Africa. Only then will the two teams reach four points and the two sides with the best Net Run Rate will go through.

India can also advance if South Africa win one of their remaining two matches. In this case, the losing team against the Proteas must win the West Indies vs Zimbabwe clash.