How Australia Can Avoid Elimination From T20 World Cup 2026? Scenarios Explained

Australia's fate will remain in their own hands when they take on Sri Lanka in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 encounter on Monday. The loss to Zimbabwe has forced the Aussies to the brink, and any further mishap would further open up competition in Group B.

How Australia Can Avoid Elimination From T20 World Cup 2026

In a bid to secure a place in the Super 8 stage, Australia will have to win both their next matches at least. Should they manage to win their remaining two matches, there can be an ample amount of headache for them if Sri Lanka defeat Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe get the better of Ireland. All three of them will end up on six points and then the Net Run Rate will be factored in.

Australia could heave a sigh of relief if the results of other matches go in their favour. Sri Lanka should lose to Zimbabwe, followed by a Zimbabwe defeat against Ireland, which would ensure at least one team other than Australia would finish on six points.

Australia's potential defeat against Sri Lanka won't shut the door on them. Then Zimbabwe would have to lose both their matches, leaving Australia and Ireland fighting with them on four points each.

Australia Named Steve Smith As Josh Hazlewood's Replacement

Australia drafted in experienced Steve Smith into their 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 just ahead of the Sri Lanka tie.

The 36-year-old replaces seamer Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Smith’s inclusion strengthens the Australian side, which had kept delaying naming a replacement until right before their penultimate group fixture against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has officially approved Smith’s addition, making him eligible to play immediately. Selector Tony Dodemaide clarified that under ICC rules, any squad change must be submitted and confirmed at least one day prior to a match, ensuring Smith can take the field against Sri Lanka.