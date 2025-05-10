BCCI Handpicks Three Venues To Host Remaining IPL 2025, Eden Gardens Might Miss Out: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly handpicked three venues for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season, provided the government gives permission to conduct the cash-rich league. The decision to suspend the league for the time being came after the situation escalated between India and Pakistan.

BCCI To Consider Three Venues For Remainder Of IPL 2025

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the BCCI is considering Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad to conduct the remaining 16 matches. If this plan goes ahead, Eden Gardens might not host the final, which was also supposed to host Qualifier 2. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is also the designated venue for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

The report also mentioned that BCCI conveyed this message to all the IPL franchises on Friday, and it further stated that the tournament could be held later in the year when the situation improves. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off midway, and later the IPL issued a statement confirming the tournament has been suspended for a week.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

BCCI's Challenge Will Be To Get Back Overseas Players

If the BCCI does receive the permission to resume IPL operations, their main challenge will be to get back the foreign players who are already leaving India following the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. If the tournament is to be held this month, it will be hard for the BCCI to arrange a passage for all the overseas players.