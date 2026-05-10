How Can CSK Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? Possible Scenarios Explained

IPL 2026: Riding on an Urvil Patel bandwagon, Chennai Super Kings recorded their 3rd straight win in IPL 2026. Urvil smashed the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history as CSK defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets at Chepauk. This is also the first instance in 8 years when the five-time IPL champions successfully chased down a 200+ target.

Urvil Patel Blitz Blew away LSG In Chennai

Lucknow got off to a great start after Josh Inglis utilised the power play to breathe some life into LSG's innings. He aimed for the spinners and smashed Akeal Hosein for three back-to-back boundaries to announce his intent on the Chepauk surface. By the time the first six overs ended, he was already batting at 77 off just 25 balls.

LSG had hoped to use the momentum, but Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton put a blockade on LSG's hopes. A late blitz from Shahbaz Ahmed helped Rishabh Pant's side to cross the 200-run mark. While chasing, Samson provided the perfect start on his home turf and Urvil used the stage to power CSK to the 5th spot. He hit Avesh Khan 3 consecutive sixes and then hammered Digvesh Rathi two sixes, followed by a boundary and another over boundary.

CSK Qualification Scenario For IPL 2026 Playoffs

Generally, 16 points is considered to be a safe bet for the playoffs. The win has lifted CSK to 12 points and they should secure a place in the top four with two more wins, while three victories will definitely guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

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They also boast a better Net Run Rate than the Rajasthan Royals and KKR, which might prove to be a catalyst for them. But if they only manage to win a single game out of their remaining three matches, they will have to depend on how other teams fare in the tournament.

CSK will again face LSG on Friday, followed by a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.