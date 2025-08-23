How Jasprit Bumrah’s Rigorous Sacrifice Matches Up To Virat Kohli? Ex-IND Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Spills The Beans

Jasprit Bumrah has been a flagbearer of Indian cricket in the last several years. The 31-year-old has easily been the most consistent Indian bowler across all formats and displayed his antics with the ball in the recently concluded Test series against England.

How Jasprit Bumrah Went Through Rigorous Sacrifice

Bumrah has navigated his injury concerns quite carefully as he featured in only three out of the five Test matches against England. His workload management has been a part of the conversation, but he has also been named in the squad for the Asia Cup, which will commence next month.

Should India reach the Asia Cup final, the Men In Blue will be involved in seven games in a span of three weeks, leading to the T20 World Cup next year

Former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun recently revealed how Bumrah went through rigorous sacrifices to get to his best shape.

In a conversation with Bombay Sport Exchange, he said, “We called him and told him: to take the impact of fast bowling, you need to be like a bull. That comes down to diet, exercise, and sacrifices. In all fairness, Bumrah instantaneously changed. He started eating healthy, he was working in the gym. Like Virat Kohli, he was extremely dedicated. He loved burgers, pizzas, milkshakes. He gave up everything overnight. A Punjabi boy living in Gujarat—but his love for bowling was greater than any food craving.”

BCCI Picked Up 15 member Asia Cup Squad

India picked up a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, which will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, as this edition will be played in the T20 format. Shubman Gill has been selected as Surya's deputy, while Shreyas Iyer has been a surprising snub. Gill's inclusion will definitely have a lasting effect on the batting order and should Sanju Samson feature in the playing XI, he is expected to demote himself in the batting order.