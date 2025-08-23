'Selection Should Be Made Live': Gautam Gambhir Continues To Face The Heat After Shreyas Iyer And Yashasvi Jaiswal's Exclusion From T20I Squad

India are gearing up for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a 15-member strong side for the continental tournament, but a few selection calls haven't gone down too well with the fans and the experts of the game. The Asia Cup is a crucial juncture in India's quest to defend their T20 World Champions title, and the tournament is nothing but a dress rehearsal for the marquee ICC tournament that will be played next year.

Manoj Tiwary Questions Gautam Gambhir's Selection Calls

Prior to India's Asia Cup squad announcement, there was a lot of chatter around Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's selection. Shubman Gill was rewarded for his performance in the India vs England series and was appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team, whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included as the travel reserve.

Questions have also been asked about Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad. Iyer was nothing short of exceptional in the Indian Premier League that was played earlier this year, and he had amassed over 600 runs and helped his team qualify for the finals. Former India player and Gautam Gambhir's ex-KKR teammate has now raised some significant questions on the team selection.

"The selection process should be made live so that sports lovers know who has been selected and why. If you see Gautam Gambhir's old videos, he had said that Yashasvi Jaiswal can't be kept out of India's T20I side. It's eye-opening that he didn't get a place in the T20. Now that Gambhir is the coach, there is no place for Shreyas Iyer in the team," said former India and Kolkata Knight Riders player Manoj Tiwary.

Asia Cup 2025: India's Dress Rehearsal For World T20