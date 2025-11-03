How Much Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India Will Earn After Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Win? Here's All You Need To Know

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match | Image: AP

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India secured a dominating 52-run win over Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round performance in the summit clash. Shafali played an 87-run knock from 78 balls in the first innings. Later, the 21-year-old bagged two wickets in her seven-over spell and conceded just 36 runs at an economy rate of 5.10.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma was named the 'Player of the Tournament' after she ended the marquee event as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps at an average of 20.41.

Team India Receive Whopping Amount From ICC For Winning Women's World Cup 2025

Following the historic win, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India earned a whopping $4.48 million (Rs. 39.55 crore approx.).

Even though South Africa conceded a heartbreaking defeat, they will still be going home with a huge amount of $2.24 million (Rs. 19.77 crore approx.).

In the previous edition of the Women's World Cup, the winners received $1.32 million (Rs. 11.65 crore approx.). Before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025, the ICC announced that the prize money had been increased by 297% from the 2022 edition of the marquee event.

BCCI Announces Reward For Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also announced a reward of Rs. 51 Crore for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India after their win over South Africa in the final match, on Sunday, November 2.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed the amount that will be given to the Women in Blue.

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls), Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls), and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) played a crucial knock and propelled India to 298/7 in the first innings.