How Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour Helped Virat Kohli Rediscover Joy In Cricket? RCB Star Revealed

Virat Kohli might have been one of the most successful cricketers in the world currently. But even the RCB star had undergone a lean patch in his career, which was quite visible. The 37-year-old has once again emerged as a potential candidate for the Orange Cap in IPL this season.

Virat has been one of RCB's main sources for runs and has rarely looked uncomfortable ahead of the bowlers. RCB became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and Virat's contribution has been immense. However, in a recent chat on the RCB Podcast, the cricketer opened up on how Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour helped him to stay focused on cricket.

Dravid was the coach when Virat lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup title, while Rathour was the batting coach for the Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli said, “Whenever I see them, whenever I meet them, I always thank them from the bottom of my heart because they really took care of me in a way that made me feel like I want to play for them.

"They were so caring and nurturing. They made me realise what I have done so far. They understood what I was feeling, and they could relate to it. They really took care of me mentally, so that really put me in a space where I could enjoy my cricket again."

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The defending champions have remained one of the contenders for the title this season and have looked sharper with each passing game.