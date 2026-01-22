How Sri Lanka's Knockout Qualification Chances at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be Hurt if Bangladesh's Proposed Group Swap Happens

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council has made it crystal clear that they are not going to give into Bangladesh Cricket Board's bizarre proposal of a group swap. The ICC has also extended their ultimatum for the BCB to decide about whether they will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup or not in India or pullout.

While it is interesting over what happens as the Bangladesh government is going to have a meeting with the players on January 22, it is expected that the players would speak their heart out and confess that they do not want to miss a major tournament like the World Cup.

Spare a Thought For Sri Lanka

The BCB has proposed a group swap with Ireland, which means Bangladesh want to be pitted in Group B which features Australia, Sri Lanka, Oman and Zimbabwe. That is unlikely to happen, but in case that happens - SL Cricket would be gutted.

For the unversed, two teams from each group would qualify through for the Super 8 stage. Now, in Group B - the most likely teams to go through are Australia and Sri Lanka.

So, if Bangladesh is slotted in Group B, it would hurt Sri Lanka's chances of making it through.

At the meeting between the BCB and the ICC on January 21, Sri Lanka said they do not want a ‘new team’ in their group and hence did not vote in favour of BCB's proposal.

Time Running Out For BCB

With so much happening in and around the marquee event, the BCB president Aminul Islam is 'hoping for a miracle' after the ICC board denied Bangladesh's request to play their T20 World Cup matches outside of India.

T20 World Cup Groups: