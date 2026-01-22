'Very Enjoy That Vibe': Babar Azam's Hilarious English Brutally Trolled as Sydney Sixers Release Him Ahead of BBL Qualifier | WATCH

BBL 2025-26: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has been going through a torrid time with the bat. During the ongoing Big Bash League season, he has not impressed with the bat and has now been asked to join the national team ahead of Sydney Sixers crucial Qualifier against Hobart Hurricanes on Friday. He would join the national camp starting from January 29.

"The Sydney Sixers have today been informed that Sixers opener Babar Azam is required to return to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp, as preparations commence for upcoming international matches," the statement said.

Babar too sent a message to all his fans before he left Australia. He thanked the franchise, his fans and family. His English speaking skills is now being trolled on social space. Here are some of the trolls.

Advertisement

'Third Class English'

Babar's Nightmarish BBL

The Pakistan stalwart amassed a paltry 202 runs in 11 innings at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06. This included a couple of fifties as well. In five out of his 11 outings, Babar was dismissed for a single-digit scores.

During the ongoing BBL season, Babar also made news when Steve Smith decided to not not take a single so that he could be on strike for the next over. Multiple reports claimed that hurt Babar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PAK Withdrawing From T20 WC in Solidarity With BAN is Wishful Thinking