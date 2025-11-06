Huge Blow For Sydney Sixers Ahead of WBBL 11, Alyssa Healy Set To Miss Season Opener With Thumb Injury

Women's Big Bash League: Australia captain Alyssa Healy will be missing the season opener at the Women's Big Bash League 11 with the Sydney Sixers due to a thumb injury.

During the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025, the Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy sustained a thumb injury in the second semi-final match at the marquee event against India. Healy injured her right thumb when she dropped India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' catch in the second innings. Following that, Jemimah went on to play an unbeaten 127-run knock from 134 balls.

In the end, Australia conceded a five-wicket defeat to India in the second semi-final fixture, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Advertisement

Alyssa Healy Opens Up On Her Thumb Injury

While speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, Alyssa Healy admitted that she sustained an injury during the semi-final fixture.

"It's WBBL time, so it's not unlike me to have some sort of injury. I copped a little knock in the semi-final, which I'm sure a few people probably saw, but we'll see what unfolds over the next four weeks," Healy said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers Confirm Alyssa Healy Will Miss Perth Scorchers Clash

According to Cricket.com.au, Sydney Sixers confirmed on November 6 that Healy has sustained a 'minor' injury and won't be travelling with the rest of the squad to Perth to face the Scorchers.

The report further stated that Alyssa Healy will be monitored at training in the next week, and following that, it will be decided when she can take part in the tournament.

The Women's Big Bash League 2025 will start on November 9, with Brisbane Heat facing Melbourne Renegades in the opening match.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers will lock horns against Perth Scorchers in the third match of the tournament at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

Alyssa Healy had a stunning campaign at the Women's World Cup 2025, scoring 299 runs from five matches and five innings at a strike rate of 125.10 and an average of 74.75. Under Healy's leadership, Australia finished at the top of the standings at the Women's World Cup 2025 with 13 points and a net run rate of +2.102.