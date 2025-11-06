Injured Pratika Rawal Explains PM Modi How Team Bonding Fueled India’s Campaign In Women’s WC 2025: 'When A Team Is As Closely Knit As This...'

After Team India's success in the Women's World Cup 2025, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Wednesday, November 5.

Earlier on Sunday, November 2, India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

PM Modi Meets Team India After Women's World Cup 2025 Triumph

The Women in Blue landed in the national capital, New Delhi, on November 4. The next day, on November 5, the Women in Blue called on PM Modi at his official residence. During the visit, PM Modi greeted the world champions and spoke with the Indian players.

During the conversation, the Indian opener Pratika Rawal opened up to PM Modi and explained how team bonding motivated the Women in Blue to clinch their maiden World Cup title. While speaking to the Prime Minister, Pratika Rawal revealed that her teammates wanted to win the trophy for her after she got injured before the semi-finals against Australia. The young sensation further added that when a team is 'closely knit' as a family, it's hard not to win.

"The teammates had said that we wanted to win this WC for Pratika once I got injured. I wasn't in the squad in the finals, but they took me along for the celebrations. When a team is as closely knit as this, as a family, it is then very difficult for the players not to win," Pratika Rawal told PM Modi.

During the 28th match of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh, India opener Pratika Rawal sustained a serious injury to her ankle and knee, which ruled her out of the tournament. Shafali Verma was named Pratika's replacement in the squad.

Pratika Rawal Ended The Women's WC As Fourth-Highest Run Scorer

Even after not playing the last two matches in the marquee event, Pratika Rawal ended the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter. The 25-year-old played seven matches and six innings, scoring 308 runs at a strike rate of 77.78 and an average of 51.33.