'Huge Divide...': R. Ashwin Stunningly Dilutes Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking VHT Century

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi made it a day to remember for him on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. Suryavanshi smashed a surreal 190 off 84 balls to power Bihar to a win over Arunachal Pradesh. Following his maverick ton, he bagged the Player of the Match award. Yet, former India cricketer is not elated with Suryavanshi's performance.

As per Ashwin, who reads the game well - he hailed Suryavanshi - but reckoned there is a huge divide in the quality of players who go up against each other.

‘There is a huge divide, chalk and cheese’

"Huge applause for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. But I again want to ask a question. There is a huge divide, chalk and cheese, in terms of quality with some teams. It becomes very lop-sided with some teams and there is no contest at all. It is not an ideal contest. Credit to Vaibhav for his performance. He is doing what he has to do. But if we are serious about teams like Arunachal Pradesh becoming good sides, what will this do to their confidence?," he said on his YouTube channel.

Bihar Smash WR

Thanks to Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani and Ayush Loharuka's centuries, Bihar posted a world record 574 for 6 in 50 overs. It is now the highest in men's List A cricket. In fact, Bihar's 574 is also the second highest in all List A cricket, only behind Kandyan Ladies Cricket Club's 632 for 4 against Pushpadana Ladies in the women's domestic one-day tournament in Sri Lanka 2007.