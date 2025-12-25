VIDEO | Virat Kohli Fans Take Extreme Measures; Climb Tree Tops to Watch Him Play VHT For Delhi After BCCI Fail to Live Stream Match

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli continued his sublime form as he made his first-appearance in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game on December 24 in Bengaluru. Kohli scored 131* off 101 balls to help Delhi to a clinical win over Andhra. His whirlwind knock was laced with three sixes and 14 boundaries. While Kohli played a stellar knock and broke multiple records, fans could not get to see Kohli bat on TV and at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as the game was played behind closed doors.

Taking extreme measures get a glimpse of Kohli, fans climbed tree tops and watched his brilliant knock. Here is a clip going viral which shows fans watching Kohli bat from tree tops.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli would now be getting ready to play his second VHT game. Delhi take on Gujarat in a crucial VHT game on Boxing Day at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Delhi has got their VHT campaign off to a winning start and they would like to continue the winning momentum.

Advertisement

What's Next For Kohli?

After his second VHT game versus Gujarat, he would join the Indian team for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. He has been in ominous form and he would not like to let go of it. Earlier, he hit two centuries and an unbeaten fifty against South Africa at home.

Advertisement