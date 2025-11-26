'Huge, Huge Achievement': R. Ashwin Hails Temba Bavuma's South Africa After India Get Whitewashed, Call Them 'Deserved Holders of WTC Title'

Ind vs SA: South Africa were the better side as they outplayed hosts India at Guwahati on Wednesday. SA won the Test in Guwahati by 408 runs to whitewash India. The SA side proved once again why they are the reigning world champions. After the win, fans and experts from across the world praised the Proteas. Former India cricketer R. Ashwin, who won many games for India in Tests single-handedly, lavished praise on the side by calling them ‘deserved holders of the WTC title’. A lot of fans doubted the ability of the South African side after they won the WTC title, but they have proved why they are the best.

‘Huge huge achievement’

Ashwin tweeted: "Huge huge achievement for the proteas, they have put their stamp of authority and showed why they are the deserved holders of the WTC title."

‘Great feeling’

"It's a great feeling. Great effort by everyone to be fair. No easy task coming to India and win. Needed a few moments of good luck I suppose along the way," Aiden Markram said after the emphatic win.

This is surely a new low for India at home in Test cricket. There is a lot to think about for India and for SA, it has been a tour to remember. The 408-run win also happens to be SA’s second-biggest victory margin by runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018. For the unversed, this is South Africa’s second Test series win in India after their 2-0 sweep in February-March 2000 under Hansie Cronje. It would be interesting to see what happens in the days to come, coach Gautam Gambhir is already facing a lot of criticism.