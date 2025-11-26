Updated 26 November 2025 at 12:04 IST
WATCH | Virat Kohli Says 'Good Evening' And Crowd Goes Berserk Exemplifying His Undying Popularity
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli has reached India for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.
Ind vs SA: Veteran India player Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era and hence he enjoys a massive following as well. Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is and features in only ODIs, yet that has not affected his popularity. Kohli reached India on Tuesday from London for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. He landed in Mumbai and there was a massive reception for him at the airport and then he attended an Asian Paints event as well.
At the event, Gaurav Kapur was the host. When he introduces Kohli and the mic is given to the cricketer, Kohli says ‘Good evening’ and the crowd went berserk as he said that. The rousing reception for his two words exemplifies his undying popularity. During the event, Kohli also expressed his love for M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
“I have received support in most of the places that I have played in but Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru will always be special for me," he confessed at the event.
Kohli last featured for the country in Australia during the three-match ODI series recently. In that series, he scored a couple of ducks before getting among the runs in the final game.
Team India Reeling in Guwahati
Following a loss in Kolkata, India were expected to bounce back in Guwahati - but unfortunately that has not happened. India are on the verge of a loss in Guwahati. India have already lost six wickets for 113 while chasing a mammoth 549 to win. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are in the middle trying to play out a draw. From here, a draw would be a great result for the hosts but that looks difficult.
