'Huge Let Down...': Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Ben Stokes' England After Ashes Debacle

Ashes 2025-26: It was disappointing to see England lose the way they did in the recently-concluded Ashes series against Australia.

Following the shambolic show, Stokes and his team have been criticised and former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is the latest to give his opinion on the series.

In his coloumn on Sportstar, Gavaskar reckoned England's show as a ‘huge let down’. Gavaskar lashed out at the English media for creating unnecessary hype before the series.

‘Huge let-down when set against the write-ups’

“England’s performances in most sports are a huge let-down when set against the write-ups their teams receive from people who have hardly, if ever, played any sport at the highest level. The disappointment, therefore, is far greater when the teams show that they are more paper tigers than real ones,” Gavaskar wrote.

“England’s capitulation to Australia by a 4–1 margin was, therefore, not really a surprise for the non-English. It is extremely tough for visiting teams to win a Test series anywhere, especially in Australia and India. India themselves, however, were beaten comprehensively by New Zealand a couple of years ago and by South Africa late last year,” he added.

Stokes-McCullum Rift?

As per reports in the English media, captain Stokes and coach McCullum are not on the same page after the debacle.

It would be interesting to see what happens to the coach and the captain in a few days as the England Cricket Board will analyse the performance of England at the Ashes.