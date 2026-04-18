Huge Matheesha Pathirana Boost For Struggling KKR Ahead Of RR Game, Sri Lankan Pacer Likely To Join IPL Side On This Date

KKR's poor run of form has continued to haunt them in IPL 2026. Ajinkya Rahane's team remains the only winless side in the tournament this time, and time is running out for them to secure a playoff spot. They lost to the Gujarat Titans on Friday, but the IPL 2024 champions are all set to receive a major boost.

Matheesha Pathirana is very close to joining the KKR camp for the remainder of IPL. The Sri Lankan fast bowler sustained an injury in the T20 World Cup and has been waiting to get the mandatory No Objection Certificate from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.

Now, as per Sri Lankan journalist Danuska Aravinda, Pathirana is likely to travel to India on Saturday or Sunday. KKR will host the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, but the 23-year-old is unlikely to be unleashed straight away by the management.

Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were already ruled out of the IPL 2026, handing KKR a major worry at the start of the season. KKR opted to wait for Pathirana instead of going for a replacement, and their wait is likely to be concluded very soon.

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SLC Made Fitness Test Mandatory For IPL NOC

Sri Lanka Cricket has made it mandatory for the players to pass fitness tests in order to receive a no-objection certificate (NOC), which will allow them to participate in the cash-rich league. A huge contingent of players already signed up with various IPL teams.

ESPN Cricinfo reported a few days ago that Pathirana has received the required permission from the SLC and will travel to India on April 17. But that didn't happen and the wait for Pathirana's arrival has elongated further. KKR cannot take things lightly anymore, and a loss against RR would virtually end their IPL 2026 campaign.