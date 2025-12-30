Huge Shake-Up In WPL 2026! Star-Australian Duo Opt Out For Personal Reasons, Replacement Signings Revealed

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is less than a month away, and the season has already been severely impacted, as multiple players have withdrawn from the competition. The star Australian duo of Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have opted out of the 2026 WPL season.

Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland were retained by their respective WPL franchises to build a strong core ahead of the WPL mega auction. The cricketers were expected to play a key role at their franchises for the upcoming season. Their absence would affect the team's initial strategy in the franchise cricket competition.

Personal Reasons Force Ellyse Perry & Annabel Sutherland Out of WPL 2026 Season

The WPL shared an official statement on multiple player replacements, with Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland withdrawing from the upcoming WPL 2026 season due to personal reasons.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had retained Ellyse Perry ahead of the WPL mega auction. The Aussie will be replaced by Sayali Satghare, as RCB brings her in at a reserve price of INR 30 lakh.

All-rounder Annabel Sutherland was also part of the Delhi Capitals' retained players. With the Australia-W all-rounder withdrawing due to personal reasons, DC have named Alana King as her replacement.

The Australian leg-spinner will be joining the Delhi Capitals at a reserve price of INR 60 lakh for the upcoming WPL 2026 season.

Tara Norris Also Withdraws From WPL 2026 Due To International Duty

Apart from RCB and DC, UP Warriorz have also been affected as Tara Norris has also withdrawn from the upcoming WPL 2026 season. The left-arm medium pacer has been named for the USA National Women's Cricket Team for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The ICC Qualifier tournament will take place in Nepal from January 18 to February 1, 2026.

The UP Warriorz have named Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as the replacement for Tara Norris. The uncapped cricketer has been signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.