Shafali Verma Rockets To Sixth Spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings Following Stellar Outing Against SL-W

India Women's cricketer Shafali Verma has gained enormous benefit after her recent batting heroics in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20I series. The young cricketer's outing in the past three T20I matches has helped her soar in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.

21-year-old Shafali Verma has been in brilliant touch ever since she was called up to Team India for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. She played a vital role in the knockouts as the Women in Blue sealed a historic victory in the competition.

Shafali Verma's Heroics Against SL-W Propel Her To Sixth In ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Shafali Verma continued her brilliant form in the ongoing Women's T20I series between India and Sri Lanka at home. After she could not kick things off properly in the series opener T20I match-up, Shafali got in the groove in the second match, where she put up solid numbers and helped India soar in the bilateral series.

Following her latest batting heroics against Sri Lanka Women, Shafali Verma has ascended four spots to the sixth position in the updated ICC Women's T20I Batter Rankings.

Shafali overtook teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, South Africa's Tazmin Brits and Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu in the list, picking up 736 points.

Shafali Verma is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing women's T20I series, scoring a staggering 236 runs at an average of 118.

The young Indian batter smashed three consecutive half-centuries and looks to be at peak form in white-ball cricket.

Renuka Singh Thakur Also Soars Up In ICC W-T20I Bowlers' Rankings

Apart from Shafali Verma, seamer Renuka Singh Thakur also received a significant boost following a strong outing against Sri Lanka Women in the competition.

A sensational four-wicket haul from the right-hand seamer has helped her enter the top ten positions in the ICC Women's T20I Bowlers' Rankings. Renuka Singh Thakur is currently tied with South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba, with 705 points to her name.