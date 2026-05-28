Humbled And Happy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds To Praise From 'God Of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar: 'It's A Huge Deal For Us'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi defied the odds once again by single-handedly leading Rajasthan Royals to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2026 on Wednesday. A 29-ball 97 further established his credentials as one of the most explosive batters to have played in the cash-rich league so far. Rajasthan will now have another shot at securing an IPL final berth when they face off against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts On Sachin Tendulkar's Words

Accolades have been pouring in after the 15-year-old demolished a number of IPL records and became the first player to hit 60+ sixes in a single IPL season. Even the “Master Blaster” Sachin Tendulkar took note of his batting and heaped praise on the Rajasthan Royals prodigy.

He tweeted, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!"

It seems the legendary Indian is an avid admirer of the RR star, who has already made a name for himself in the cricket circuit later came to know about it after the game. During a chat with the IPL media team, Sooryavanshi admitted it means a lot to get such kind words from Sachin Tendulkar himself.

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“It feels really good, sir. It motivates me. You just told me about it; I wasn't even aware. And of course, everyone knows he is the God of Cricket. If he has tweeted something like that, it's a huge deal for us that a legend like him has tweeted about us. So, of course, it is a matter of pride.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaches A Plethora Of Records

Sooryavanshi currently is the Orange Cap holder and could breach the 700-run barrier in the GT game. He also smashed a 16-ball half-century against SRH in the IPL Eliminator, equalling Suresh Raina's record. He went on to hit 11 sixes in the match, the most in an IPL playoff game. He currently stands as the highest six-hitter in a single IPL season with a whopping 65 maximums to his name, getting past Chris Gayle.