Humiliated PCB Set To Initiate Legal Action Against KKR New Joinee Blessing Muzarabani After He Ditches PSL For IPL: Report

IPL has stamped its authority over the Pakistan Super League once again. The Kolkata Knight Riders announced Blessing Muzarabani as their new signing on Friday, and the Zimbabwe speedster will be seen donning the KKR jersey in IPL 2026 as things stand. Muzarabani was earlier snapped up by Islamabad United for PKR 11 million, but he reportedly conveyed to the PSL franchise his intent of playing in the IPL.

PCB Set To Take Legal Action Against KKR Pacer

As per a Geo Super report, the Pakistan Cricket Board is now mulling taking legal action against the fast bowler. The 29-year-old was picked up as a replacement for Shamar Joseph, but now that he has chosen to switch his allegiance to KKR, it might invite a new spell of trouble for him.

PSL decided to run in the same window as IPL, but has failed to match the popularity. Last season, Corbin Bosch was a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi, but he later chose to join the IPL. He represented the Mumbai Indians after signing for them as an injury replacement.

PSL is all set to kick off on March 26, while the IPL is scheduled to start on March 28.

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KKR Signed Blessing Muzarabani As A Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the signing of Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for IPL 2026. Muzarabani is regarded as one of the most promising prospects in world cricket currently and is expected to arrive in Kolkata on March 17, as per a KKR release.

The IPL 2024 champions badly needed some reinforcements after KKR released Mustafizur Rahman from the squad, while both Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana are on the sidelines with injuries. Due to India's recent political tension with Bangladesh, the BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur ahead of IPL 2026. The Bangladesh pacer happened to be the most expensive player at the IPL auction.

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