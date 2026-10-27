Hurricane Abhishek Sharma Sweeps Kiwis Away In Wellington T20I, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dazzles With A Cameo

This was meant to happen. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ran riot as India thrashed New Zealand by six wickets to wrap up the five-match T20I series 3-0. The Indian duo also created a world record as they blasted the most runs in a powerplay in T20I cricket.

India shattered the all-time powerplay record in Wellington, hammering 118 without loss inside six overs against New Zealand. Spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma, the opening stand dismantled the Kiwi attack, storming past the century mark in just five overs before finishing the fielding restrictions on a record-breaking 118.

Vaibhav was dismissed for 45, while Abhishek Sharma continued his carnage and brought up his 4th T20I century.

New Zealand posted a formidable 198/3 in the first innings, anchored by Daryl Mitchell's fluent fifty alongside key supporting contributions from Finn Allen and Bevon Jacobs. For India, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy shared a apiece but Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the India colours failed to muster any encouragement once again.

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IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Records

Highest powerplay score ever: 118 runs in 6 overs

Fastest team fifty for a Full Member nation in T20Is: 2.2 overs

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Fastest team 100 in T20Is: 5.0 overs

Most sixes hit off the opening ball of an innings in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma (8 times)