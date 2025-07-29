'Hypocrite Dale Steyn': SA Legend Gets Trolled For Slamming Ravindra Jadeja Over Handshake Controversy

India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja declining Ben Stokes' offer to shake hands and call off the Manchester Test has become a big talking point, even days after the Old Trafford game got over. While most reckon India allrounder Jadeja was well within his rights to deny shaking hands as he had his sights on a Test match hundred, former South African cricketer Dale Steyn thinks otherwise. As per Steyn, Jadeja should have accepted Stokes' offer. Steyn believes the goal of a draw was achieved and hence there was no point being out there. He also went onto hail Stokes.

This has not gone down well with the fans, who are reacting. Fans are bashing Steyn on social space following his take on Jadeja in the handshake row.

Steyn Trolled BRUTALLY

Can India Square it at Oval?

Meanwhile, Jadeja would be an important member of the side in the final Test. India need to win at Oval to square the series. India have played 15 Test matches at the Kennington Oval, winning just two matches since 1936. The Oval is also the most-visited English venue for India.