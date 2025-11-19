'I Am Not Completely Surprised': AB de Villiers Weighs In On RCB's Decision Ahead Of The 2026 IPL Auctions

Former RCB player AB de Villiers recently shared his views on his former club's decision to release certain players ahead of the 2026 IPL Auctions. While the defending champions retained the majority of their squad, they also named a few surprising releases, including Lungi Nigidi, Liam Livingstone, and Mayank Aggarwal.

In a recent YouTube video, released on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers shared that he was not at all surprised to see the club let go of Liam Livingstone. He further opined that the English player had been a bit inconsistent in recent years.

de Villiers shared, "No surprise here as we kept the bulk of the team together. I was hoping they would do something along these lines, and they ended up doing that. Almost keeping that starting 11 from the final."

He further added, "Liam and Lungi both played well at times, but there will be some thinking behind that. I am not completely surprised. He was a little bit inconsistent, and there were other players who put up their hands. That opens up the purse, which is crucial as they fight to get the balance right."

de Villiers Believes RCB Would Need A Backup For Hazlewood

The former Bangalore player shared his concerns regarding Josh Hazlewood's fitness as the player has been ruled out of the Ashes due to an injury.

Villiers expressed, "We know Hazlewood will be playing the Ashes, huge workload. Will he be fit and ready to go? Will he play all the matches or just half? We don't know that. So Livingstone doesn't solve that problem. They will target an Indian or overseas pacer, and there needs to be backup. They've kept the bulk, and they do believe now. There's no reason for chopping and changing."

RCB's Farewell To Liam Livingstone

Following the announcement of retained and released players, the Bangalore-based club shared a heartfelt message for their former player Liam Livingstone. They shared, “Stepped up when it mattered the most and left his mark on our most glorious chapter. You lived it, Liam, and we loved it! Thank you for everything. You’ll always be an RCBian at heart.”