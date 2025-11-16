Updated 16 November 2025 at 18:52 IST
RCB's Director Of Cricket Hails Praises For Released Player Liam Livingstone
RCB's Director of Cricket explains that they had to let go of star player Liam Livingstone with a heavy heart.
Liam Livingstone was one of the shocking releases that were announced on the retention deadline ahead of the 2026 IPL auction. In RCB's press release on November 15, RCB's director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, shared his thoughts on the release of the English player. The director explained that they had to release the Englishman with a heavy heart and that he was really fond of the former RCB player.
While speaking about the same, Bobat shared, "On a personal level, I and we release Livi (Livingstone) with a very heavy heart. I'm very fond of Livi as a player, but also as a person. I really enjoyed my time with him."
He further continued, "A huge amount of integrity in how he went about the period where he was left out of the team. Because that would have been difficult for a player like him, who’s a seasoned international. So he did contribute hugely, and his attitude was great. But he has high standards for himself. I know what he’s capable of."
Head Coach Andy Flower On Liam Livingstone's Departure
Head coach Andy Flower echoed Bobat's sentiment and shared that he is sad to see Liam Livingstone leave the club. Flower shared, "I'm sad to let go of Liam Livingstone. He played a very important role for us last year. He was one of the all-rounders that represented RCB and played a pivotal role in the final, actually. I really enjoyed my interactions with Livi."
The coach added that he had played with Livingstone since the latter was a youngster in the English Academy and that he would hope that the Englishman would continue to show off his full potential.
RCB's Farewell To Livingstone
The Bangalore-based team shared a farewell message for their former player, writing, "Stepped up when it mattered the most and left his mark on our most glorious chapter. You lived it, Liam, and we loved it! Thank you for everything. You’ll always be an RCBian at heart."
RCB lifted up the trophy for the first time in 2025 after defeating the Punjab Kings in the finals.
