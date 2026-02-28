Updated 28 February 2026 at 14:58 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Secure Fairytale Finish, Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title As Final With Karnataka Ends In A Draw
J&K won their first Ranji Trophy title, beating Karnataka on first-innings lead after a drawn final in Hubli, marking a historic triumph of grit and perseverance under skipper Paras Dogra.
Paras Dogra, Mithun Manhas & Devajit Saikia | Image: Screengrab/JioHotstar
Jammu and Kashmir have made history after securing their first-ever Ranji Trophy title win. The J&K men dominated with an all-around performance against Karnataka. Paras Dogra's men have written history as a tale of perseverance, grit, and overcoming all the odds to have a fairy-tale finish in their first-ever final.
The Ranji Trophy Final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka ended in a draw after skipper Paras Dogra declared the innings. But J&K sealed a grand victory based on their gigantic lead in the first innings to lift the title despite the contest being drawn in Hubli.
