'I Describe Him More As A Mentor': Australia All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis Heaps Praises For Ex-India Star Yuvraj Singh Ahead Of IPL 2026

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis described India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh more as a "mentor" and said that he commands "nothing but absolute respect."

"I played with Yuvraj Singh in the IPL. Although I was playing with him, I describe him more as a mentor. I was quite young, and he was obviously very experienced." Stoinis said in the video.

He also recalled that Yuvraj Singh was "very helpful" to him and called him a "nice guy."

"Super talented, elegant, powerful. Not the typical power that maybe is on highlight around the world today. It was a more relaxed, rhythmical power. Very nice guy, very helpful. I mean, to a young overseas player coming to the IPL, he was very good to me. Nothing but absolute respect," Stoinis says further in the video.

Coming to Australia's recent cricket form, they have had a poor campaign at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as they find themselves knocked out of the tournament.

The Aussies started their campaign strongly with a commanding win over Ireland by 67 runs in the 14th match of the tournament at R Premdasa Stadium. However, in the next match, Australia suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe at the same stadium where they were unable to chase 170 and got bowled out for 146. The Aussies suffered yet another loss, as they went down against Sri Lanka, losing the match by eight wickets as Sri Lanka chased a target of 182 runs in just 18 overs.

With the defeat against Sri Lanka, their chances of qualifying were no longer in their hands as they depended on Ireland to win their match against Zimbabwe. The match got washed out, with Zimbabwe and Ireland getting one point each, eliminating Australia from the tournament.