'I Felt Like The Richest Person On Earth': Harmanpreet Kaur Gets Candid About Her First Pay Cheque

Indian Women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently recalled her first-ever pay cheque and the feeling that it came with. The incident happened at least a decade back, but the skipper remembered the day as if it were yesterday. She shared how the pay cheque of 90,000 made her feel like the richest person alive on earth.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kaur shared, "We used to have a tour fee of Rs one lakh in those days. No matter how many matches we played, we would get that amount, and after TDS, it came to around Rs 90,000. I felt like the richest person on earth because it was my first earning."

Earlier this month, the Indian Women's cricket team won their first World Cup, beating South Africa.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur On Winning The World Cup

When asked about the feeling of winning the coveted trophy, Kaur admitted to still being unable to process the historic win. Harmanpreet shared that she knows about the expectations and responsibilities that come with winning the title. She shared, "It’s still hard to believe that we have won the trophy, but it feels good. I feel winning the World Cup trophy means a lot because even before this triumph, we had been playing good cricket, and we won so many bilateral series."

She further added, “But as a team, we knew that the World Cup is something which is very important. The moment you don’t have an ICC title, it feels empty. I think we really wanted to fill this spot, so now that we have done that, I hope there are many more to come in the future.”

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur Wants More Girls To Play Cricket

The captain shared her hopes for the future of women's cricket. She shared that she wants more and more girls to pick up any sports they are interested in, and not just cricket. She shared, "It feels very good because the entire country is celebrating this victory. As a team, we all wanted to do that...to inspire more girls to pick up any sport, not just cricket."