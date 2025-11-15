Republic World
  • Ravindra Jadeja Gets Huge Praise From Mohammed Kaif After His Record-Breaking Spell: 'Mr. Evergreen of Indian Cricket'

Updated 15 November 2025 at 16:46 IST

Ind vs SA: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his record-breaking spell during 1st Test in Kolkata.

Ankit Banerjee
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Image: BCCI
Ind vs SA: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is truly a legend and he showed that once again on Saturday when the team needed him. During the ongoing 1st Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata versus South Africa, Jadeja came up with the goods with the ball. He was absolutely unplayable on occasions as he also picked up his 250th Test scalp during the game. At stumps on Day 2, Jadeja had four out of the seven South African wickets that fell. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | Jadeja Bamboozles Stubbs With a Raging Turner in Kolkata

Following Jadeja's good show with the ball, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lavished praise on the allrounder. Labelling him as ‘Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket’, Kaif said players come and go but Jadeja has a permanent presence and hence he is the No. 1 allrounder in the world. 

‘Jadeja is Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket’

"Ravindra Jadeja is Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket. Players come, players go but he has a permanent presence. No. 1 all-rounder for a reason," Kaif tweeted. 

