Ravindra Jadeja Gets Huge Praise From Mohammed Kaif After His Record-Breaking Spell: 'Mr. Evergreen of Indian Cricket'

Ind vs SA: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is truly a legend and he showed that once again on Saturday when the team needed him. During the ongoing 1st Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata versus South Africa, Jadeja came up with the goods with the ball. He was absolutely unplayable on occasions as he also picked up his 250th Test scalp during the game. At stumps on Day 2, Jadeja had four out of the seven South African wickets that fell.