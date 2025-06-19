'I Forgot Kohli's Name': Ravichandran Ashwin Gives Clarification For Excluding Former Indian Captain From His Best XI Of IPL 2025

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters to play in the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter and former captain of the Indian Cricket Team recently secured his first ever Indian Premier League title and also broke multiple records in the process. Recently, former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to name his best playing XI from the recently concluded season of the IPL. In the team named by Ashwin, Virat Kohli's name was missing which lead to a lot of fans criticize the former all-rounder.

Now Ravichandran Ashwin has given his clarification on excluding Virat Kohli from the list.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Clarification On Excluding Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin took his YouTube channel as he gave a clarification for excluding Virat Kohli from his best XI team of IPL 2025. In the video, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Virat Kohli had a fantastic season in the 2025 IPL but according to the CSK player, Virat Kohli has no place in the team according to Ravichandran Ashwin.

"We recently released the team of the IPL, and you guys were saying in the comments that I forgot Kohli's name or that I did not talk about him. Of course, Virat played really well, but there was no place for him in that team. It is not like it's something personal, please do not think like that," said Ravichandran Ashwin in his video.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have been members of the Indian Cricket Team and have played together for several years.

Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL 2025 Best XI

Here is Ravichandran Ashwin's best IPL playing XI from the recently concluded 2025 season-