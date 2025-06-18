England Start Mind Games Ahead Of IND vs ENG Headingley Test, Leeds Curator Shares Insights About Ben Stokes And Co.'s Big Demand For Series Opener

Updated 18 June 2025 at 15:11 IST
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Cricket is a sport where playing conditions do play a great role in determining the result of the game, and the upcoming India vs England series is going to be no different. The role of the surface (pitch) and the weather becomes even more important when games are being played in England, and India will be well aware of it heading into the series. Both India and England start their World Test Championship cycle with this series.
Headingley has always been a tough assignment for batters. The batters of the opposition find all sorts of demons in the Headingley surface, with the presence of swing, seam, and bounce. Every match in the World Test Championship holds a lot of significance, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made sure that India finds the going tough in the upcoming series. Ben Stokes and Co. have reportedly made a special request to the Leeds curator in order to dominate India in the series opener.
'They (England) just want to have a good surface, so it's true, really, so we can hit through the line of the ball. That's really what they're looking for,' said Richard Robinson, head of grounds at Leeds, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Shubman Gill's team India has a herculean task ahead of them, of defeating Ben Stokes' England in England. The five-match Test series will be crucial to India's hopes of starting the new World Test Championship cycle in a thumping fashion. India last won a Test series in England in 2007, and since then they haven't been able to replicate it.
