'I Lost 11 Out Of 13 Tosses': Star Player Shares His Thoughts On India's Poor Luck With Toss After 2nd IND vs SA ODI
Following the toss loss in the 2nd Ind vs SA ODI, India have lost 20 consecutive ODI tosses, setting a new world record.
On December 3, 2025, India faced South Africa for their 2nd ODI match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India lost by four wickets as the visitors levelled the three-part series at 1-1.
At the start of the match, skipper KL Rahul lost the toss again, having lost in the 1st ODI in Ranchi as well. Notably, this was India's 20th consecutive toss loss in the ODIs. The last time India won a toss was against New Zealand in 2023 for the ODI World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium.
Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked about his side's rotten luck with the toss in the post-match conference. The player pointed out that this was not something that they could control. He even recalled losing a few tosses himself.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Recalled His Time As CSK Captain
Gaikwad shared that as the captain of CSK, he too had lost nearly all the tosses, and for the ones he won the toss, he lost the match.
The player shared, "When I myself captained in the IPL, I lost 11 out of 13 tosses, I guess. When it was the right time in that last match against RCB, there was moisture in the pitch, and it had also rained. I won the toss, but we lost the game. So it is not a controllable factor."
He further added, "The good thing is it is not happening in big tournaments. In fact, it is good that in bilaterals we are being challenged as a team. We can improve a lot from this."
India Set A World Record With 20 Consecutive ODI Toss Losses
The hosts set an unwanted record of 20 ODI toss losses following the toss on December 3, in the Ind vs SA 2nd ODI. Statistically, the chances of such an event happening are 1 in 1,048,576. The losing streak stretches over two years and has also spanned three different captains, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill.
