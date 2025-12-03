Updated 3 December 2025 at 19:23 IST
'Virat Kohli Ko 100 Ka Nasha Hi Alag Hai': Virender Sehwag Hails Ex-India Captain's Raipur Heroics Following His Majestic ODI Ton
Virender Sehwag showered praise on Virat Kohli following his stupendous knock during the IND vs SA second ODI match of the series, on Wednesday, December 3.
India vs South Africa: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag showered praise on Virat Kohli after the talismanic batter scored his 53rd ODI hundred during the second 50-over match between India and South Africa, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Wednesday, December 3.
Kohli Hammers Second Consecutive ODI Hundreds
It was Virat Kohli's second consecutive ODI hundred. Earlier in the first ODI match of the series, Kohli played a 135-run knock in Ranchi.
In the ongoing second 50-over match of the series, Virat Kohli scored his 53rd ODI century. The milestone came in the sixth delivery of the 38th over, when the 37-year-old sent the ball towards long-on for a single. He reached the 100-run mark in just 90 balls.
Virat Kohli's knock in Raipur came to an end in the first delivery of the 40th over after Lungi Ngidi dismissed the Indian top-order batter. Kohli went for a big shot, but it didn't generate enough power and landed straight on Aiden Markram at the long-on.
Virender Sehwag Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli
Taking to his official X handle, Virender Sehwag said that Kohli loves to score a century. He added that cricketers count how many centuries they have scored, but Kohli hammers it like a daily routine.
Sehwag also showered praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden ODI hundred.
"Virat Kohli ko 100 ka nasha hi alag hai. Hum log centuries gin rahe hote hain, woh bas routine ka kaam samajh ke kar deta hai. Back-to-back 100‘s for the King. 53rd ODI hundred. Virat hai toh mumkin hai. A brilliant century from Ruturaj Gaikwad as well making batting look very easy," Sehwag wrote on X.
Virat Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. In the ODIs, Kohli played 305 matches and 293 innings, scoring 14255 runs at an average of 57.71 and a strike rate of 93.26. The 37-year-old has scored 51 centuries and 75 fifties in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.
