'I've Already Been There': Bhuvneshwar Kumar Downplays India Comeback Talks Despite Successful IPL Stint

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has defied the odds and has remained at the forefront of RCB's bowling unit. The veteran fast bowler emerged as a key figure for the reigning IPL champions and finished as the 2nd highest wicket taker in IPL 2026 with 28 scalps in 16 innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up On India Return

Bhuvneshwar's brilliant display in the short format clearly made a case for him to be back in the India reckoning ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series, and his persistent injury issues might force the BCCI to search for an alternative.

But it seems Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made peace with his life and returning to India colours isn't his priority anymore. During a podcast with RCB, he said, “I’ve already played for India. That’s not something I have to achieve now. If I get another opportunity, that’s great, but I’ve already been there.

“Everything I’m doing now is because of my love for the game. I know I have to stay disciplined.”

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Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah For Sri Lanka Test Series

Meanwhile, J&K speedster Auqib Nabi has been named as a replacement for Bumrah in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Nabi has received his maiden call-up, and the 29-year-old is expected to make his debut under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

Nabi has been in devastating form for Jammu & Kashmir in the domestic circuit and led them to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. His trickery with red ball hasn't gonbe unnoticed and should he go on to make his debut he will be the first cricketer from J&K to do so.

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