‘I Want To Praise And Applaud RCB’: R Ashwin Hails Franchise's Bold Auction Picks Ahead of IPL 2026

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore for their smart picks in the IPL 2026 auction that took place on December 16, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. While the defending champions did not have a huge purse going into the auction after retaining most of their last season players, they made some interesting signings at the auction.

After failing to acquire Venkatesh Iyer last season, RCB managed to secure his services for Rs 7 crore at the auctions. Additionally, the franchise also focused on signing uncapped players like Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chauhan.

Following the auction, ex-CSK star Ashwin praised RCB for acquiring notable young talents despite their limited purse.

Ashwin On RCB's Auction Success

The former player shared that the defending champions scouted a good team in the auctions that covers all the important bases in the game. Additionally, Ashwin backed uncapped player Kanishk Chauhan and shared that he would go on to do incredible things in sports.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin shared, "I want to praise and applaud RCB. They have snapped both Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan at 30 Lakhs. This is scouting of a really good order. If you do such scouting, then there will not be too much competition. Kanishk Chouhan will go on to do special things."

He further added, "How are RCB so lucky at the auction? Last time they went all out for Venkatesh Iyer, if KKR had pulled out back then, RCB's auction would have been over there itself. Now this time, even when KKR had the money, RCB were able to get him for 7 crore. RCB have once again had a fabulous auction."

Who Are Vihaan Malhotra And Kanishk Chauhan?